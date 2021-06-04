FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed the most recent trading day at $9.99, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%.

Coming into today, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had gained 26.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 9.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.15%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FCEL as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 10, 2021. On that day, FCEL is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.18 million, up 1.59% from the year-ago period.

FCEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.29 per share and revenue of $79.37 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.95% and +12%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FCEL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

