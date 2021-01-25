FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $18.05, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.69%.

Heading into today, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had gained 47.4% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FCEL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, FCEL is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 66.67%.

FCEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.16 per share and revenue of $84.75 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +61.9% and +19.59%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.11% higher. FCEL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

