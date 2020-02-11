FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $2.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.46% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow 0%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had gained 0.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.05% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.78% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FCEL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, up 95.83% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.80 million, down 44.88% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $41.40 million. These totals would mark changes of +73.85% and -31.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 70% lower. FCEL is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FCEL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.