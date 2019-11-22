FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $0.76, marking a -1.77% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had gained 141.03% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FCEL as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, up 96.05% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.90 million, down 50.22% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 38.54% higher. FCEL currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

