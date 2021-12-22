FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $6.40, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had lost 31.59% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's of 0% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FuelCell Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, FuelCell Energy is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.34 million, up 19.66% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FuelCell Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FuelCell Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

