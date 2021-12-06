FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $7.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had lost 18.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FuelCell Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, FuelCell Energy is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.34 million, up 19.66% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FuelCell Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FuelCell Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.