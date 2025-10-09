Is FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is FuelCell Energy (FCEL) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

FuelCell Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 245 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FuelCell Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FCEL's full-year earnings has moved 18.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that FCEL has returned about 13.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 6.2% on average. This shows that FuelCell Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO). The stock has returned 9.5% year-to-date.

For RGC Resources Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, FuelCell Energy is a member of the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 43.7% so far this year, so FCEL is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

RGC Resources Inc., however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #26. The industry has moved +15.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on FuelCell Energy and RGC Resources Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.