FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Moves -1.27%: What You Should Know

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $4.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.27% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had gained 22.48% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

FuelCell Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, FuelCell Energy is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $26.11 million, up 75.47% from the prior-year quarter.

FCEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.23 per share and revenue of $149.09 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.81% and +114.25%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FuelCell Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FuelCell Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

