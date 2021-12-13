FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $6.89, marking a -0.58% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.91% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had lost 38.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 0.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.55%.

FuelCell Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, up 75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.34 million, up 19.66% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FuelCell Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FuelCell Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 120, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FCEL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.