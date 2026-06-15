Is FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is FuelCell Energy (FCEL) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

FuelCell Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FuelCell Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FCEL's full-year earnings has moved 17.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, FCEL has moved about 131.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 25.3%. As we can see, FuelCell Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 69.2%.

For National Energy Services Reunited, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, FuelCell Energy belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.4% so far this year, meaning that FCEL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

National Energy Services Reunited, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry. Currently, this 11-stock industry is ranked #108. The industry has moved +35.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to FuelCell Energy and National Energy Services Reunited as they could maintain their solid performance.

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FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.