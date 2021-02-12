FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $26.20, marking a +1.71% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had gained 46.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.18%.

FCEL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, down 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.25 million, up 24.51% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $86.93 million. These totals would mark changes of +57.14% and +22.66%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.94% lower. FCEL is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

