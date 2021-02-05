FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed the most recent trading day at $23.92, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had gained 58.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 6.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

FCEL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FCEL to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.25 million, up 24.51% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $86.93 million. These totals would mark changes of +57.14% and +22.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.39% higher. FCEL is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

