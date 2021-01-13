FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed the most recent trading day at $19.14, moving +0.45% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had gained 134.03% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FCEL as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, up 41.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.92 million, up 44.16% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.11% higher. FCEL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

