FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $1.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.5% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had lost 25.68% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FCEL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, up 95.83% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.80 million, down 44.88% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $41.40 million. These totals would mark changes of +73.85% and -31.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.25% lower within the past month. FCEL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FCEL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

