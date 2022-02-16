FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $5.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had gained 19.87% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FuelCell Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $26.11 million, up 75.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.23 per share and revenue of $149.09 million, which would represent changes of +25.81% and +114.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FuelCell Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FuelCell Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

