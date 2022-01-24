FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $3.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.51% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had lost 39.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 9%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.

FuelCell Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $26.11 million, up 75.47% from the year-ago period.

FCEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.23 per share and revenue of $149.09 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.81% and +114.25%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FuelCell Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 60.71% lower. FuelCell Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FCEL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.