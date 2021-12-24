FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $6.46, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had lost 32.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87% in that time.

FuelCell Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 29, 2021. In that report, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.34 million, up 19.66% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FuelCell Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FuelCell Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

