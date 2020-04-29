FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed the most recent trading day at $2.16, moving +0.7% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.66%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.57%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had gained 41.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 20.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.74% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FCEL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect FCEL to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 97.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.90 million, up 39.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.38 per share and revenue of $59 million, which would represent changes of +70.77% and -2.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FCEL is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

