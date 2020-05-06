FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $2.02, marking a +0.5% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.92%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.51%.

FCEL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, FCEL is projected to report earnings of -$0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 97.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.90 million, up 39.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.38 per share and revenue of $59 million. These totals would mark changes of +70.77% and -2.88%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FCEL is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.