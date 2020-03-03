FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed the most recent trading day at $1.95, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.81% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3%.

Coming into today, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had gained 16.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 10.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.97%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FCEL as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 16, 2020. In that report, analysts expect FCEL to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 95.83%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.80 million, down 44.88% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $41.40 million. These totals would mark changes of +73.85% and -31.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FCEL is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

