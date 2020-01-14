FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $2.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.46% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had gained 206.75% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.88% in that time.

FCEL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 22, 2020. On that day, FCEL is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 96.93%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.90 million, down 50.22% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 32.2% higher within the past month. FCEL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

