FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed the most recent trading day at $4.82, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.81% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had lost 5.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FuelCell Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, FuelCell Energy is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $26.11 million, up 75.47% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.23 per share and revenue of $149.09 million. These totals would mark changes of +25.81% and +114.25%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FuelCell Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FuelCell Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

