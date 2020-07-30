FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $2.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had gained 0.88% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.78% in that time.

FCEL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FCEL to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.40 million, down 41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.31 per share and revenue of $63.60 million, which would represent changes of +76.15% and +4.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FCEL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 118, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.