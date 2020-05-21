FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed the most recent trading day at $2.02, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.97%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FCEL as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect FCEL to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 97.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.90 million, up 39.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.38 per share and revenue of $59 million. These totals would mark changes of +70.77% and -2.88%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for FCEL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FCEL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.