FuelCell Energy Executives to Present at CERAWeek 2025, Highlighting Innovative Low-Carbon Solutions

FuelCell Energy executives to present low-carbon solutions at CERAWeek conference in Houston, Texas.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. announced that its senior product manager Kent McCord and vice president of sales Matt Wilhoit are participating in the 2025 CERAWeek Conference in Houston, Texas. McCord will present on low-carbon power and hydrogen solutions, highlighting advancements in solid oxide electrolyzer technology and recent projects, including collaborations in hydrogen production in Asia and the testing of electrolyzers at Idaho National Laboratory. Wilhoit will engage with the Future Energy Leaders Cohort to discuss energy challenges. FuelCell Energy has over 20 years of experience in clean energy technology and offers solutions for power generation and carbon capture globally.

Potential Positives

FuelCell Energy is actively participating in a significant industry conference, CERAWeek, showcasing its leadership and innovations in clean energy technology.

Kent McCord's presentation highlights the company's advancements in low-carbon fuel cell solutions and ongoing projects, which may enhance the company's visibility and credibility in the energy sector.

The joint development agreement with Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering represents strategic growth opportunities in large-scale hydrogen production across Asia, New Zealand, and Australia.

FuelCell Energy's experience and expertise, as demonstrated by its seasoned leadership team, reinforce its competitive position in the evolving energy market.

Potential Negatives

Participation in the CERAWeek Conference, while showcasing innovation, may highlight that FuelCell Energy is still seeking collaborative solutions rather than achieving them independently.

The mention of a feasibility study for low carbon fuel production in Malaysia could imply uncertainty or risk associated with international operations and partnerships.

The agreement to leverage coal mine methane for projects may attract environmental scrutiny and criticism due to the negative perception of fossil fuel use in the energy sector.

FAQ

What is the purpose of FuelCell Energy's participation in CERAWeek 2025?

FuelCell Energy is participating to present their latest low-carbon power and hydrogen solutions and engage with energy leaders on current challenges.

Who will be presenting at the Innovation Agora during the conference?

Kent McCord will present on FuelCell Energy's solutions, while Matt Wilhoit will lead a discussion with the Future Energy Leaders Cohort.

What topics will Kent McCord cover in his presentation?

He will discuss distributed fuel cell solutions, electrolyzer technology developments, and partnerships for large-scale hydrogen production systems.

How long has FuelCell Energy been in operation?

FuelCell Energy has been providing clean energy technology solutions for over 20 years since its founding in 1969.

What types of fuels can FuelCell Energy's installations run on?

The installations can operate using natural gas, hydrogen, and biofuels, catering to various applications globally.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



DANBURY, Conn., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) is pleased to announce that



Kent McCord



, senior product manager for solid oxide fuel cell and electrolyzer products, and



Matt Wilhoit



, vice president of sales, are participating in Innovation Agora as part of the 2025 CERAWeek Conference taking place in Houston, Texas, this week.





The conference’s programs “are designed to advance new ideas, insight and solutions to the biggest challenges facing energy today and the future of energy, the environment, and climate,” according to the organizer’s website.









On March 12 at 9:00 a.m. (CST), McCord will present “



FuelCell Energy's Distributed Utility-Scale Low Carbon Power and Hydrogen Solutions



,” an Agora Pod.





His presentation will highlight the latest in low-carbon time-to-power distributed fuel cell solutions, as well as FuelCell Energy’s latest accomplishments in solid oxide electrolyzer technology development. This includes the



testing of FuelCell Energy’s electrolyzer at Idaho National Laboratory



and its



joint development agreement with Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd



to co-develop large-scale hydrogen production systems and technologies across Asia, New Zealand, and Australia and a detailed feasibility study of low carbon fuel production at a facility in Malaysia.





McCord will also address FuelCell Energy’s recently announced agreement to leverage coal mine methane (CMM) and natural gas for



behind-the-meter data center power projects



accelerating the time to revenue.





Wilhoit will lead a discussion with the Future Energy Leaders Cohort. This



group



, “cultivates exceptional individuals from companies, policy, academic institutions and NGOs to help empower them to meet current and future energy challenges.”







Kent McCord



is FuelCell Energy’s senior product manager for Solid Oxide Fuel Cell and Electrolyzer products. Kent is a distributed energy industry professional with 24 years of experience in a broad range of roles including product development, applications engineering, product management, marketing and business development. Kent’s commercial expertise includes a variety of distributed generation technologies including fuel cells, reciprocating engines, organic Rankine cycle waste-heat-to-electricity systems, battery energy storage systems, and commercial solar solutions. Prior to his commercial focus, Kent led integrated product development teams in both fuel cell and ORC system design at United Technologies Corporation. Kent is a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering and holds a master’s degree in energy management from New York Institute of Technology.







Matt Wilhoit



is a seasoned energy leader with 20 years of experience developing and commercializing cutting-edge technologies. Since February 2024, Matt has served as vice president of sales at FuelCell Energy where he leads commercial activities for power generation, carbon capture, and hydrogen solutions. Prior to joining FuelCell Energy, he was vice president partners & business development for Bloom Energy.





Matt began his career as a development engineer at DaimlerChrysler, and later he joined Royal Dutch Shell to commercialize their proprietary hydro-processing technology in the Americas. After holding two other progressive roles at Shell, Matt joined Siemens as senior advisor and head of strategy for the energy CEO and then vice president, digital strategy.





Matt holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Lawrence Technological University and master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan.







About FuelCell Energy







FuelCell Energy, a pioneer in clean energy technology, provides efficient and sustainable power, carbon capture, and hydrogen solutions worldwide. The company’s fuel cells have been in commercial operation for more than 20 years and are able to run on various fuels including natural gas, hydrogen, and biofuel. The company’s installations have a wide variety of applications, including support of the electric grid, distributed baseload power on site for data centers, industrial operations, and major manufacturers. Founded in 1969 in Danbury, Connecticut, FuelCell Energy holds 531 patents that enable solutions for today’s energy needs. Learn more about our groundbreaking technology at fuelcellenergy.com.





Contacts:





Investor Relations:





ir@fce.com





203.205.2491





Media:







kblomquist@fce.com







203.546.5844





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a03dc76f-412e-4b76-8df9-7d1a87807f9f





