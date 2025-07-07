FuelCell Energy CEO Commends "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" for Supporting Fuel Cell Industry and Strengthening U.S. Energy Infrastructure

FuelCell Energy's CEO supports the OBBBA, highlighting its benefits for the fuel cell industry and energy infrastructure.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. CEO Jason Few has commended the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" (OBBBA) for its strong support of the fuel cell industry and its contribution to enhancing America's energy infrastructure, data center resilience, and clean manufacturing. Few highlighted the reinstatement of the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) as a significant achievement for the sector, emphasizing its importance for small and mid-sized companies to monetize these credits. He also praised the modifications made to the hydrogen provisions in the bill, which provide stability for companies with prior investments in hydrogen. Few concluded by recognizing the OBBBA as a comprehensive energy policy that promotes innovation and supports diverse clean energy technologies, positioning the U.S. as a leader in clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

Potential Positives

FuelCell Energy's support for the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" highlights its alignment with favorable federal policies that propel the fuel cell industry, reinforcing its operational framework and strategic positioning.

The reinstatement of the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) in the bill is a significant advantage for FuelCell Energy, providing essential financial support for the deployment of U.S.-built fuel cell technologies.

The preservation of transferable federal tax credits is critical for small- and mid-sized companies, including FuelCell Energy, enabling them to monetize credits effectively and enhance their growth potential.

Congress' modification of hydrogen provisions in the bill ensures stability for companies like FuelCell Energy that have invested in hydrogen technologies, promoting long-term innovation and investment security in the sector.

Potential Negatives

Reliance on government support: The company's strong emphasis on the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" suggests a significant dependence on government policy for its growth and stability, which may raise concerns about its long-term sustainability without such support.

Market competition concerns: By highlighting the importance of federal tax credits and provisions for hydrogen investments, the press release indicates that FuelCell Energy may face increasing competition and pressure from other clean energy technologies that also benefit from these changes.

Lack of detailed financial impact analysis: The press release does not provide specific data on how the OBBBA will directly impact FuelCell Energy's financial performance or growth, leaving stakeholders with uncertainties about the company's future financial outcomes.

FAQ

What is the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA)?

The OBBBA is legislation that supports the fuel cell industry and strengthens America's energy infrastructure and clean manufacturing.

How does the OBBBA benefit the fuel cell industry?

The OBBBA reinstates the Investment Tax Credit and preserves federal tax credit transferability, aiding growth and innovation in the sector.

Why is the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) important?

The ITC encourages deployment of fuel cell technologies, boosting national competitiveness and energy security while creating American jobs.

What modifications did Congress make regarding hydrogen in the OBBBA?

Congress modified hydrogen provisions to provide stability for companies with existing investments, fostering long-term innovation.

How does FuelCell Energy contribute to clean energy solutions?

FuelCell Energy provides scalable, efficient solutions utilizing natural gas, biofuels, or hydrogen for reliable electricity and emissions management.

DANBURY, Conn., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) President and CEO Jason Few has issued a statement praising the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” (OBBBA) for its direct support of the fuel cell industry and its role in strengthening America’s energy infrastructure, data center resilience, and clean manufacturing base.





“The ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’ is a landmark for American energy leadership—and it’s time to set the record straight: clean energy was not sidelined,” said Few. “In fact, the bill includes direct, powerful provisions that support the fuel cell industry and reinforce the United States’ position as a global leader in data center infrastructure and grid resilience.”





Few highlighted the reinstatement of the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) as a key win for the sector. He also emphasized the importance of preserving the transferability of federal tax credits, calling it “very important—especially for small- and mid-sized companies—to maintain the ability to monetize these credits.”





FuelCell Energy also expressed support for Congress’ decision to modify hydrogen provisions in the bill, ensuring stability for companies that have already made significant investments in hydrogen.





“Supporters of the OBBBA deserve credit for moving the conversation toward a more inclusive, American-built and led, innovation-driven—and yes, clean—energy policy,” Few concluded.







“The ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’ is a landmark for American energy leadership—and it’s time to set the record straight: clean energy was not sidelined. In fact, the bill includes direct, powerful provisions that support the fuel cell industry and reinforce the United States’ position as a global leader in data center infrastructure and grid resilience.





One of the most impactful elements of the legislation is the reinstatement of the Investment Tax Credit (ITC). By maintaining full ITC eligibility for fuel cell technologies, the bill ensures that companies like FuelCell Energy can continue to deploy U.S.-built platforms at scale. This is not just about clean energy—it’s about national competitiveness, energy security, and the infrastructure backbone of the AI economy.





The ITC’s flexibility—especially its transferability and long-term visibility—gives developers and investors the confidence to accelerate deployment. That means more resilient power for data centers, more stable grids in the face of extreme weather, and more American jobs in advanced manufacturing.





We especially applaud Congress’ decision to preserve the transferability of key federal tax credits. It’s particularly important for small- and mid-sized companies to maintain the ability to monetize these credits. That flexibility facilitates the financing they need to grow. If a mid-size, highly specialized manufacturer can go from one full-time production shift to two or even three, that’s more U.S. jobs and faster deployment of power solutions.





In addition, we support Congress’ decision to modify the hydrogen provisions in the OBBBA. We recognize that many companies have made significant investments in hydrogen. Congress made the right call in ensuring that those investments are not undermined by sudden policy shifts. That kind of stability is essential for long-term innovation.





Let’s be clear: the OBBBA doesn’t pick winners and losers—it recognizes the unique strengths of each clean energy technology. Fuel cells are dispatchable, scalable, and built for the demands of a digital, electrified future. This bill gives us the tools to lead.





We appreciate all the work that has been done in the House and Senate on behalf of the energy sector, and we believe the supporters of the OBBBA deserve credit for moving the conversation toward a more inclusive, American-built and led, innovation-driven—and yes, clean—energy policy.”







FuelCell Energy, Inc. provides clean, reliable future-ready solutions that allow customers to access power faster and manage their emissions while keeping their operations running. Our efficient, scalable, and fuel-flexible systems—running on natural gas, biofuels, or hydrogen—provide steady baseload, grid-independent electricity worldwide. With more than 55 years of expertise and nearly 200 modules in commercial operation, we help customers achieve their immediate and future energy goals. Learn more at www.fuelcellenergy.com.







FuelCell Energy







ir@fce.com







203.205.2491





Kathleen Blomquist







kblomquist@fce.com







203.546.5844



