FuelCell Energy Is Burning Cash Faster Than It’s Building Momentum

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) has potentially game-changing technology for co-located energy, but it has yet to prove its leadership position.

If anything, its results reflect the industry's hurdles, which include high costs, inefficiency relative to other power generation techniques, and the fact that hydrogen isn't exactly green.

Based on the latest estimates, truly green hydrogen production accounts for less than 2% of global capacity, although it is growing.

Among the takeaways for investors is that FuelCell Energy burns many things, including cash, and the burn will go on and on for many years.

FuelCell Burns Cash Better Than Anything Else

Highlights from the Q1 2026 release include improvements to the balance sheet. The company improved its cash position and assets, and managed its liabilities, leaving it in a healthy position this year. The caveat is that the incremental, 5% year-to-date equity improvement comes at a cost, and it was dear. The company is using equity sales to drive cash flow, increasing the share count by approximately 2.4x on a trailing-12-month basis. That is a major headwind for price action and one unlikely to end anytime soon.

While share sales may slow in upcoming quarters, the company’s press release indicates sales have continued since the quarter’s end, and the outlook for profits isn’t good. While growth is expected to accelerate, nearly hyper-pace, in the upcoming years as capacity and infrastructure improve, profitability isn’t expected until well into the next decade. The only question is when FuelCell will need to raise additional capital, and it should be sooner rather than later.

The major hurdle is the infrastructure, which is lacking and is expensive to build and operate. Hydrogen, as a low-energy-density fuel, must be compressed or liquified, making it less than ideal. Natural gas, on the other hand, which faces similar hurdles, has a far more advanced infrastructure system, gaining momentum in 2026. As it stands, management plans to invest up to $30 million in new capacity, nearly 10% of the cash balance, with additional expansion contingent on demand and the ability to fund it.

Slim Support for FCEL Stock Price

Analysts' trends reflect the stock's weak outlook and potential for dilution. MarketBeat data reflect a consensus Reduce rating with not a single Buy among the covering analysts, and the price targets are falling.

The Street's consensus implies modest upside, but the trend puts this market in the low-end range with limited room for error. The bad news is that the $6 low target was set following the release, with no reason to believe the downtrend is over. If anything, FuelCell needs to start showing some momentum, or the bottom may truly fall out of this market.

Institutional trends are positive but potentially misleading. While the data reveals accumulation, total holdings are small at only 40% of the stock and buying may be tied to short-covering. The stock’s short interest is down significantly from its peaks, but it's been a slow grind lower as short positions were covered.

The latest data show a 6% short interest, which is moderately high and could be a potential hurdle to price action should short-selling interest be piqued again. Expectations for additional capital raises would be a trigger.

Competition Gains Momentum, FuelCell Doesn’t

FuelCell’s Q1 release seemed solid at first glance, but a closer look shows its weaknesses. Revenue grew by 61% year-over-year, but this is due to last year’s weak results. Other comparisons show revenue down sharply sequentially, approximately 25% below the consensus target, and only average relative to the long-term. There is no strength in the number, and backlog figures suggest weakness may continue. The backlog declined nearly 11%, revealing the opposite of what FuelCell needs to show: deceleration.

There is a ray of hope. The company’s products generate high-quality thermal energy that can power absorption chillers. They help reduce heat in the datacenter by generating water for water-cooled rack systems and can be integrated into FuelCell Energy’s systems. The company says it's submitted 1.5 GW in power proposals to data centers, a booming industry, and is now waiting to see which hyperscalers bite.

The risk is that hyperscalers, who are interested in cheap, colocated power generation and any help with cooling, have ample choice. Competition is fierce, and other technologies appear to be gaining traction. While nuclear SMRs are the long-term target, near-term momentum is seen in companies like Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), whose technology is also proven. Its revenue reflects actual growth, and profitability was achieved late in 2024.

