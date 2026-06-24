FuelCell Energy Builds a Stronger Case for Data Center Power

FuelCell Energy FCEL is positioning its fuel cell technology as a solution to a growing challenge for data centers: securing reliable power. As artificial intelligence (“AI”) drives higher electricity demand, data-center operators need power that is available quickly and can run around the clock. FCEL’s approach focuses on generating electricity on-site, allowing customers to rely less on utility grids that often face upgrade delays and long interconnection queues. This could be particularly valuable in regions where limited power availability is slowing the development of new data-center projects.

The core of FCEL’s strategy is its standardized 12.5-megawatt power block. The system combines multiple fuel cell units into a single package that can be added in stages as a data center’s electricity needs increase. This modular design can simplify deployment, reduce engineering complexity and make future expansion easier to plan. For data-center operators, the advantage is not only access to additional power but also a scalable on-site solution that can support large facilities as they grow over time.

FCEL’s offering is designed to meet the reliability requirements of large data centers. Unlike traditional generators that rely on combustion, its fuel cells produce electricity through an electrochemical process, resulting in quieter operation and lower emissions. This may make it easier to develop projects in areas with strict environmental or permitting requirements. The systems can also use waste heat to support cooling needs, helping improve overall energy efficiency. In simple terms, FCEL is not just offering an emergency power solution. It is aiming to provide a reliable, scalable source of on-site electricity that can support the long-term growth of power-hungry data centers.

FuelCell Energy is not the only company trying to address the growing power needs of data centers. As AI adoption accelerates and electricity demand rises, several energy companies are developing solutions that can provide reliable power while reducing dependence on constrained utility grids. Although their technologies differ, the common goal is to help data-center operators secure dependable energy for long-term growth.

Different Paths to Meeting Data-Center Power Needs

Bloom Energy BE is positioned to benefit from rising demand for reliable, distributed power as AI and data-center growth place increasing pressure on utility grids. Bloom Energy offers fuel cell systems that provide clean, dependable on-site electricity, helping customers reduce reliance on delayed grid upgrades and interconnection bottlenecks. The company has also highlighted strong commercial activity and a growing project pipeline, reinforcing demand for its distributed energy solutions.

Enphase Energy ENPH does not have a direct data-center focus, but could still benefit from growing demand for reliable power across commercial facilities. The company offers commercial-scale microinverters that support a range of three-phase electrical systems commonly used in businesses and industrial sites. Enphase Energy also provides battery storage and energy-management solutions that help customers improve backup power, manage electricity usage and expand their systems over time. As a result, Enphase Energy is better positioned as a provider of commercial clean-energy and power-resilience solutions rather than a pure data-center power play.

The Zacks Rundown on FCEL

Shares of FuelCell Energy have surged nearly 150% over the past six months, breezing past the industry's growth.

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FCEL currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 3.22 on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by nine brokerage firms.

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The chart below shows FCEL’s earnings over the past four quarters.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.