FuelCell Energy (BIT:1FEY2) Price Target Increased by 12.49% to 6.97

The average one-year price target for FuelCell Energy (BIT:1FEY2) has been revised to €6.97 / share. This is an increase of 12.49% from the prior estimate of €6.19 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €4.40 to a high of €10.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.25% from the latest reported closing price of €6.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in FuelCell Energy. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1FEY2 is 0.06%, an increase of 2.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 41.39% to 5,789K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 667K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares , representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FEY2 by 18.36% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 428K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares , representing a decrease of 24.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FEY2 by 56.50% over the last quarter.

QASCX - Federated MDT Small Cap Core Fund Shares holds 365K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares , representing a decrease of 34.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FEY2 by 17.94% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 335K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares , representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FEY2 by 29.53% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 334K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares , representing a decrease of 71.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FEY2 by 87.66% over the last quarter.

