FuelCell Energy (BIT:1FEY2) Price Target Decreased by 19.30% to 6.14

The average one-year price target for FuelCell Energy (BIT:1FEY2) has been revised to €6.14 / share. This is a decrease of 19.30% from the prior estimate of €7.61 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €4.43 to a high of €9.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 51.26% from the latest reported closing price of €12.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in FuelCell Energy. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 7.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1FEY2 is 0.01%, an increase of 10.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.75% to 23,106K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legal & General Group holds 2,866K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,893K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FEY2 by 50.54% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,182K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,234K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares , representing an increase of 53.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FEY2 by 102.40% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,220K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,069K shares , representing an increase of 12.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FEY2 by 25.65% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,216K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares , representing a decrease of 23.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FEY2 by 91.03% over the last quarter.

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