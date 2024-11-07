News & Insights

Fuelcell Energy Announces Reverse Stock Split Implementation

November 07, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

Fuelcell Energy ( (FCEL) ) has issued an update.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split effective November 8, 2024, to boost its share price and attract more investors. Post-split trading on Nasdaq begins November 11, 2024, under the symbol ‘FCEL’. This move aims to comply with Nasdaq’s $1.00 minimum bid price requirement and maintain listing standards, while ensuring shareholders retain their proportional stake in the company.

