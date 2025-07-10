FuelCell Energy and Inuverse Collaborate on Sustainable Power Solutions for AI Daegu Data Center Project in South Korea

FuelCell Energy and Inuverse plan to deploy 100 MW of clean power for a major data center in South Korea.

Quiver AI Summary

FuelCell Energy, Inc. and Inuverse have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore deploying up to 100 megawatts of fuel cell-based power at Inuverse's upcoming AI Daegu Data Center in South Korea, which aims to become the country's largest data center. The project will leverage FuelCell Energy's technology for thermal energy solutions, enhancing cooling efficiency and supporting operational cost reductions. FuelCell Energy's systems are designed for rapid deployment, enabling them to meet the extensive energy requirements of AI and cloud computing while promoting sustainable practices. This collaboration aligns with both companies' goals to contribute to renewable energy and establish benchmarks for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards in data centers.

Potential Positives

FuelCell Energy has formed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Inuverse to explore deploying up to 100 MW of fuel cell-based power, potentially solidifying its market presence in Asia.

The collaboration aims to provide clean, reliable energy solutions tailored for the rapidly growing demands of the AI and cloud computing sectors.

FuelCell Energy's technology, proven in Korea, showcases its capability to support sustainable energy transformations and environmental goals in large-scale data center operations.

This partnership positions FuelCell Energy to play a significant role in setting new ESG standards in data center infrastructure, enhancing its reputation and attractiveness to potential clients focused on sustainability.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, highlighting uncertainties that could impact the company's future performance, which may raise concerns among investors.



The mention of a restructuring plan and workforce reduction introduces potential instability and risks that could affect company operations and investor confidence.



The non-binding nature of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) suggests that there is no guarantee the partnership will lead to actual projects or implementations, which could lead to skepticism about future revenue growth.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the MOU between FuelCell Energy and Inuverse?

The MOU aims to explore deploying up to 100 megawatts of fuel cell-based power at the AI Daegu Data Center.

When is the deployment of fuel cell power expected to start?

The deployment of fuel cell power is expected to begin in phased increments starting in 2027.

What energy solutions does FuelCell Energy provide?

FuelCell Energy offers clean, reliable, high-efficiency fuel cell systems that utilize natural gas, biofuels, or hydrogen.

How does this partnership impact energy consumption for data centers?

This collaboration aims to meet the surging energy demands of data centers while achieving renewable energy and ESG objectives.

What makes the AI Daegu Data Center significant?

AI DDC aspires to be Korea's largest data center, integrating advanced cooling and a clean waste model to enhance performance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FCEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $FCEL stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IFP ADVISORS, INC removed 7,546 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,636

SYNERGY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $459

VSM WEALTH ADVISORY, LLC removed 32 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $146

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



DANBURY, Conn. and SEOUL, South Korea, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) and Inuverse, a developer of next-generation AI-specialized hyperscale data centers, have announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore opportunities to deploy up to 100 megawatts (MW) of fuel cell-based power in phased increments starting in 2027 at the AI Daegu Data Center (AI DDC), which Inuverse is in the process of developing, aspiring for it to become Korea’s largest data center.





Once developed, AI DDC is expected to feature advanced rack cooling, hot zone optimization, absorption chilling enabled by the thermal energy from FuelCell Energy’s platform, and a clean waste model that reduces operational costs and improves performance. FuelCell Energy has demonstrated its ability to utilize the thermal energy from the company’s fuel cells to drive absorption chilling at other locations and anticipate it will serve data center requirements for space cooling.





FuelCell Energy builds and delivers firm, clean, energy through high-efficiency fuel cell platforms, which can help data centers meet today’s energy and climate goals without disruption, downtime in a microgrid configuration, or changing how data centers operate. We believe our clean baseload energy technology would allow the project to redefine what is possible for sustainable digital transformation.







Rapid Deployment







FuelCell Energy’s systems are designed for rapid deployment—capable of delivering modular, phased, onsite power in months rather than years—which can be scaled as project demand grows. This flexibility is critical in supporting the significant energy needs of AI and cloud computing.





FuelCell Energy already operates the largest single-site fuel cell park in Korea, totaling 58MW, which demonstrates the commercial readiness and reliability of its technology. The collaboration with Inuverse is expected to expand the company’s footprint in Asia and showcase the company’s ability to enable the decarbonization and near elimination of particulate emissions in the digital economy through distributed clean energy.





“Our clean, reliable, and scalable platform is purpose-built for the data center market,” said Mike Hill, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of FuelCell Energy. “With proven scaled energy platforms already operating in Korea, and integrated thermal capabilities that align seamlessly with Inuverse’s cooling needs, we’re proud our technology could be used to support this transformative infrastructure project. Together, we’re enabling a digital ecosystem that is expected to drive innovation and regional growth in Korea.”





Hill added, “We believe the execution of this non-binding MOU is a strong endorsement of our technology’s ability to meet the evolving demands of data centers and underscores our commitment to the Korean market.”





David Kim, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Development Officer of Inuverse, said, “This collaboration is pivotal for Inuverse to address the surging data processing demands of the AI era while proactively achieving our renewable energy and ESG objectives. We believe this project will set global ESG standards for data centers.”







About FuelCell Energy







FuelCell Energy, Inc. provides clean, reliable future-ready solutions that allow customers to access power faster and manage their emissions while keeping their operations running. Our efficient, scalable, and fuel-flexible systems—running on natural gas, biofuels, or hydrogen—provide steady baseload, grid-independent electricity worldwide. With more than 55 years of expertise and nearly 200 modules in commercial operation, we help customers achieve their immediate and future energy goals. Learn more at www.fuelcellenergy.com.







Contact:







FuelCell Energy Investor Relations





ir@fce.com





FuelCell Energy Media Relations





kblomquist@fce.com







About Inuverse







AI Daegu Data Center (AI DDC) is spearheading the future of hyperscale, sustainable AI infrastructure, driving the RE100 vision with the development of a next-generation Data Center Valley. This initiative positions South Korea as a premier global hub for AI and cloud-driven digital infrastructure. In collaboration with KEPCO (Korea Electric Power Corporation), AI DDC is revolutionizing energy design by integrating carbon-neutral power solutions, ensuring net-zero emissions while maintaining unmatched reliability and scalability. Learn more at www.inuverse.co.kr.







Contact:







info@inuverse.co.kr









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements











This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future events or the Company’s future performance that involve certain contingencies and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s business plans and strategies, the capabilities of the Company’s products, the markets in which the Company expects to operate, and the development of, and demand for, the Company’s products. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and all forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause such a difference include, without limitation, the risk that the Company’s restructuring plan, revised strategic plan, and workforce reduction will not result in the intended benefits or savings; the Company’s ability to reduce operating costs; and the other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024 and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2025. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.