FuelCell Energy and Fit Energy Partner for AI Power Demand

FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL and Fit Energy have entered into a strategic agreement to provide up to 380 megawatts (MW) of clean, baseload power for data centers, addressing the rapidly growing electricity demands of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and advanced digital services. The collaboration underscores the increasing importance of innovative energy solutions in supporting next-generation digital infrastructure while ensuring reliable and sustainable power for expanding AI-driven operations.

A Strategic Partnership for Growing Data Center Demand

FuelCell Energy, a leading provider of utility-scale fuel cell technology, has partnered with Fit Energy, an energy infrastructure developer focused on supporting advanced computing and AI applications. The agreement is designed to provide clean, on-site power solutions that can help data centers meet rising energy requirements while maintaining reliability and operational efficiency.

As part of the arrangement, FuelCell Energy will supply its utility-scale fuel cell systems to support Fit Energy’s expanding portfolio of power projects. The collaboration begins with an initial 30 MW deployment scheduled to start delivery later this year, marking the first step toward the broader 380 MW target.

Meeting the Energy Needs of AI Infrastructure

AI workloads require enormous computing power, which in turn demands a significant and continuous electricity supply. Traditional grid infrastructure often faces challenges in keeping pace with this rapidly growing demand.

By utilizing FuelCell Energy’s technology, the partnership aims to provide dependable baseload power directly at data center locations. This behind-the-meter approach can help reduce dependence on grid constraints while ensuring consistent energy availability for mission-critical operations.

According to FuelCell Energy’s leadership, the agreement reflects increasing interest from customers across the digital infrastructure sector seeking cleaner and more resilient energy solutions.

Supporting Long-Term Growth Through Scalable Solutions

The agreement also reinforces FuelCell Energy’s decision to expand its operational capacity to 500 MW. The company believes scaling its manufacturing and deployment capabilities will enable it to meet growing customer demand across multiple industries, including data centers and AI infrastructure.

For Fit Energy, the partnership aligns with its vision of providing “energy as a service” solutions that support both economic growth and environmental responsibility. The company focuses on developing large-scale power infrastructure capable of serving the digital economy’s rapidly evolving requirements.

FCEL Is Aligning Success Through Performance-Based Incentives

A notable aspect of the agreement is a warrant structure tied to future deployment milestones. Fit Energy may become eligible to receive warrants based on successful project execution and deployment progress toward the 380 MW target.

This performance-based framework is designed to align the interests of both companies and encourage long-term value creation as projects move from development to operation.

Why Fuel Cell Technology Matters

Fuel cell systems generate electricity directly at the point of use, offering several advantages for data center operators. These systems provide continuous power generation, reduced emissions and scalability that can support expanding digital infrastructure needs.

As organizations seek reliable alternatives to traditional power sources, fuel cell technology is emerging as a viable solution for facilities that require uninterrupted electricity, including AI data centers, industrial operations and utility applications.

Driving the Future of Clean Data Center Power

The agreement between FuelCell Energy and Fit Energy represents a significant step toward addressing one of the biggest challenges facing the AI era: securing reliable and sustainable power. By combining advanced fuel cell technology with large-scale energy infrastructure development, the two companies aim to create a foundation capable of supporting future growth in data centers and digital services.

As AI adoption accelerates worldwide, partnerships like this demonstrate how energy innovators are working to ensure that the digital economy has the power resources needed to continue expanding.

FCEL’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

FuelCell Energy is a clean energy company that develops and provides stationary fuel cell systems for on-site, continuous power generation. Currently, FCEL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some other top-ranked stocks like Global Partners LP GLP, Crescent Energy Company CRGY and CrossAmerica Partners LP CAPL, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. It owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLP’s 2026 earnings indicates 113.1% year-over-year growth.

Crescent Energy is a U.S. onshore oil and gas producer focused on three major basins: the Eagle Ford in Texas, the Permian in Texas and New Mexico and the Uinta in Utah. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRGY’s 2026 earnings indicates 39.4% year-over-year growth.

CrossAmerica Partners engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAPL’s 2026 earnings indicates 4% year-over-year growth.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Partners LP (GLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.