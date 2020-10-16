Fuel truck drivers vote for strike in northern England -union

Adds detail

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hoyer Petrolog fuel truck drivers based at Britain's Stanlow oil refinery have voted overwhelmingly in favour of 14-day strike action in November, Britain's Unite union said on Friday.

"The strikes will cause considerable disruption to fuel supplies for road users and the aviation sector in northern England," Unite said.

A spokesman for Essar Oil UK, the operator of the 200,000 barrel per day Stanlow refinery, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Unite announced strike action on Nov. 2, 4, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 20, 23, 25 and 27.

All of the strikes will begin at 0001 BST (2301 GMT) and end at 2359 BST (2259 GMT).

