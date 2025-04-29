Fuel Tech, Inc. to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

Fuel Tech will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 12, followed by a conference call on May 13.

WARRENVILLE, Ill., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK)



, a technology company using advanced engineering processes to provide emissions control systems and water treatment technologies in utility and industrial applications, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Monday, May 12, 2025 after the close of the stock market.





Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss the results and business activities. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:







(877) 423-9820 (



Domestic



) or



(877) 423-9820 ( Domestic ) or



(201) 493-6749 (



International



)







The conference call will also be accessible via the Upcoming Events section of the Company’s web site at



www.ftek.com



. Following management’s opening remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Questions may be asked during the live call, or alternatively, you may e-mail questions in advance to



dsullivan@equityny.com



. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available at



www.ftek.com



.









About Fuel Tech









Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NO



x



) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been installed on over 1,300 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company’s FUEL CHEM



®



technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI



®



Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented saturator and a patent-pending channel injector to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech’s products and services rely heavily on the Company’s exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech’s web site at



www.ftek.com



.







NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Fuel Tech’s current expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, cash flows, performance and business prospects, and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Fuel Tech has tried to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to Fuel Tech and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, contracts being awarded to competitors offering different or lower-priced technologies, projects being suspended, delayed or cancelled and other risks discussed in Fuel Tech’s Annual Report on Form 10-K in Item 1A under the caption “Risk Factors,” and subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which could cause Fuel Tech’s actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Fuel Tech undertakes no obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments, or changed circumstances or for any other reason. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Fuel Tech’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.









CONTACT:









Vince Arnone





President and CEO





(630) 845-4500













Devin Sullivan





Managing Director





The Equity Group Inc.







dsullivan@equityny.com

































