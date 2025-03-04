Fuel-Tech, Inc. Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Fuel-Tech, Inc. (FTEK) announced Loss for its fourth quarter of -$1.88 million

The company's earnings came in at -$1.88 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$0.54 million, or -$0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 16.9% to $5.28 million from $6.35 million last year.

Fuel-Tech, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$1.88 Mln. vs. -$0.54 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.06 vs. -$0.02 last year. -Revenue: $5.28 Mln vs. $6.35 Mln last year.

