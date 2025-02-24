Fuel Tech, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 4, 2025

Fuel Tech will announce Q4 and full-year 2024 results on March 4, 2025, with a conference call on March 5.

Quiver AI Summary

Fuel Tech, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, on March 4, 2025, after market close. A conference call will be held on March 5, 2025, at 10:00 am ET to discuss these results and ongoing business activities, with options for participants to engage via phone or online. Fuel Tech specializes in emissions control and water treatment technologies, boasting extensive installations worldwide. The company highlights its proprietary technologies aimed at improving operational efficiency and environmental sustainability across various applications. The press release also includes a caution regarding forward-looking statements and potential risks that could affect the company's future performance.

Potential Positives

Fuel Tech plans to release its financial results for Q4 and full year 2024, providing stakeholders with valuable insights into the company's performance and growth.

The scheduled conference call will allow management to discuss results and engage with investors through a Q&A session, promoting transparency and investor relations.

Fuel Tech's innovative technologies, such as FUEL CHEM® and DGI® systems, reinforce its position as a leader in emissions control and water treatment sectors, appealing to environmentally conscious customers.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of an upcoming earnings report may indicate that the company has not performed well financially, leading to the scheduling of a call intended to discuss potentially unfavorable results.

Forward-looking statements in the release highlight significant risks and uncertainties, including potential contract losses to competitors and project suspensions, which could adversely affect investor confidence.

The mention of reliance on "various risks, uncertainties, and other factors" suggests that the company faces considerable challenges that may hinder its expected growth and operational performance.

FAQ

When will Fuel Tech announce its fourth quarter financial results?

Fuel Tech will announce its financial results on March 4, 2025, after the stock market closes.

How can I participate in the Fuel Tech conference call?

You can participate by dialing (877) 423-9820 for domestic calls or (201) 493-6749 for international calls.

What time is the Fuel Tech conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for March 5, 2025, at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT.

Where can I access the replay of the Fuel Tech call?

The replay of the call will be available on Fuel Tech's website at www.ftek.com.

What technologies does Fuel Tech specialize in?

Fuel Tech specializes in air pollution control, water treatment, and advanced engineering services for various applications.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FTEK Insider Trading Activity

$FTEK insiders have traded $FTEK stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTEK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHARON L JONES has made 7 purchases buying 51,107 shares for an estimated $53,398 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. VINCENT J ARNONE (President & CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $20,400

ELLEN T ALBRECHT (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $5,050

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FTEK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $FTEK stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WARRENVILLE, Ill., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK)



, a technology company using advanced engineering processes to provide emissions control systems and water treatment technologies in utility and industrial applications, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 after the close of the stock market.





Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss the results and business activities. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:







(877) 423-9820 (



Domestic



) or



(877) 423-9820 ( Domestic ) or



(201) 493-6749 (



International



)







The conference call will also be accessible via the Upcoming Events section of the Company’s web site at



www.ftek.com



. Following management’s opening remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Questions may be asked during the live call, or alternatively, you may e-mail questions in advance to



dsullivan@equityny.com



. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay will be available at



www.ftek.com



.









About Fuel Tech









Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NO



x



) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been installed on over 1,300 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company’s FUEL CHEM



®



technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI



®



Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented saturator and a patent-pending channel injector to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech’s products and services rely heavily on the Company’s exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech’s web site at



www.ftek.com



.







NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and reflect Fuel Tech’s current expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, cash flows, performance and business prospects, and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. Fuel Tech has tried to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to Fuel Tech and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, contracts being awarded to competitors offering different or lower-priced technologies, projects being suspended, delayed or cancelled and other risks discussed in Fuel Tech’s Annual Report on Form 10-K in Item 1A under the caption “Risk Factors,” and subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which could cause Fuel Tech’s actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance and business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Fuel Tech undertakes no obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments, or changed circumstances or for any other reason. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Fuel Tech’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.









CONTACT:









Vince Arnone





President and CEO





(630) 845-4500













Devin Sullivan





Managing Director





The Equity Group Inc.







dsullivan@equityny.com

































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.