FUEL TECH Earnings Results: $FTEK Reports Quarterly Earnings

FUEL TECH ($FTEK) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, missing estimates of -$0.03 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $5,280,000, missing estimates of $5,742,600 by $-462,600.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FTEK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FUEL TECH Insider Trading Activity

FUEL TECH insiders have traded $FTEK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FTEK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHARON L JONES has made 6 purchases buying 47,814 shares for an estimated $50,088 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. VINCENT J ARNONE (President & CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $20,400

ELLEN T ALBRECHT (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $5,050

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FUEL TECH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of FUEL TECH stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.