Fuel tanker Luggati loads at Novatek's Ust-Luga terminal -sources, LSEG

Credit: REUTERS/HEAD OF KINGISEPPSKY DISTRICT AD

February 01, 2024 — 05:26 am EST

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The tanker Luggati is being loaded at Novatek's NVTK.MM terminal at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, where the company's fuel-producing complex was damaged by fire in January, according to industry sources and LSEG data.

The tanker is designed for loading dirty oil products and, presumably, can take on fuel oil from the complex’s storage tanks, the sources added.

Novatek did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Fuel tanker Breeze was also loaded at the terminal this week. According to market sources and LSEG data, the cargo was naphtha from the complex’s storage tanks and is heading to Singapore.

The fire at the Novatek's refinery complex started on Jan. 20, forcing the company to suspend "technological processes".

Novatek resumed fuel loadings at its Ust-Luga terminal on Jan. 24, according to industry sources and LSEG data. Operations at the processing complex have yet to resume.

The complex, launched in 2013, processes gas condensate into light and heavy naphtha, jet fuel, fuel oil and gasoil. It enables the company to ship oil products as well as gas condensate to international markets.

In 2022 the Ust-Luga complex processed 6.943 million metric tons of gas condensate into 6.825 million tons of end products, including 4.208 million tons of light and heavy naphtha, 1.052 million tons of jet fuel and 1.487 million tons of fuel oil and gasoil as well as 78,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

