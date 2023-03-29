US Markets
Fuel supply worse in Paris region, better across France - energy ministry data

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

March 29, 2023 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by Forrest Crellin for Reuters ->

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - About 31% of fuel stations in France's Ile-de-France region, where Paris is located, were missing at least one product on Tuesday evening, up two percentage points from Monday night, petroleum association UFIP said, citing energy ministry data.

However, the situation in other regions was improving, with about 15% of all fuel stations in France missing at least one product as of Tuesday night, compared with 17% on Monday evening, the data showed.

The western Brittany region showed the biggest improvement with 20% of pumps missing at least one product, down nine percentage points from Monday evening, the data showed.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Mark Potter)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

