Fuel subsidy protests hit Ecuador dollar bonds

Karin Strohecker Reuters
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Ecuador's sovereign dollar-denominated debt came under pressure on Friday after protests over fuel subsidy cuts paralyzed transportation in major cities across the country.

The 2026 issue EC153507198= fell 1.6 cents to 104.06 cents, Refinitiv data showed.

