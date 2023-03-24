Fuel shipments from TotalEnergies' Gonfreville resume after police intervenes

Recasts with minister

PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) - Fuel shipments resumed early Friday from TotalEnergies TTEF.PA Gonfreville refinery in Normandy after police intervened to disperse refinery workers holding a blockage, Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Friday.

"Gonfreville is France's largest refinery, the one that supplies the whole Ile-de-France region. As we speak, fuel is coming out of the refinery," Pannier-Runacher told RMC radio.

Some 15% of French petrol stations were experiencing disruptions, she said, adding 10 fuel depot out of 200 were still blocked.

"Police forces intervened to remove strikers," Alexis Antonioli, secretary-general at Gonfreville for the hardline CGT union, told Reuters earlier.

Industrial action disrupting French refineries has left some petrol stations short of fuel, also hitting liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals, power supply and nuclear reactor maintenance.

The action is part of a against pension system changes championed by President Emmanuel Macron that include increasing the retirement age by two years to 64.

