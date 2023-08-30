News & Insights

Fuel norms waived in Florida after Hurricane Idalia emergency

August 30, 2023

Written by Rahul Paswan for Reuters

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued on Wednesday an emergency waiver in Florida of rules that mandate sales of lower volatility summer gasoline, in a bid to address a fuel supply crunch in the state caused by Hurricane Idalia.

The temporary waiver is effective from Aug. 30 to Sept. 15, EPA said in a statement.

U.S. air pollution regulations require fuel refiners, importers, distributors, resellers, terminal owners and operators, and carriers to switch from selling higher volatility winter gasoline to lower volatility summer gasoline during the summer months to limit the formation of ozone pollution.

But authorities can grant waivers in special circumstances and they are typically issued after hurricanes or other disasters that broadly cut fuel supplies.

"It was necessary to waive federal requirements to sell summer gasoline to minimize or prevent the disruption of gasoline supply throughout Florida," EPA said, adding that the waiver only applies to the federal fuel standards.

Hurricane Idalia plowed into Florida on Wednesday, leaving more than 250,000 homes and businesses without power in the state.

