Fuel distributor Italgas posts 7% rise in 2022 core profit

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 09, 2023 — 07:16 am EST

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest gas distributor Italgas IG.MI said on Thursday its adjusted core profits rose 7.3% to 1.08 billion euros ($1.14 billion) in 2022, beating its full-year guidance.

The company had forecast adjusted earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to come in between 1.0 and 1.03 billion euros last year.

Adjusted revenue were up 12% year on year to 1.5 billion euros, benefiting from the consolidation of Greek DEPA Infrastructure in its balance sheet for the last 4 months of 2022.

The company said it would propose the distribution of a 0.317 euros dividend per share, 7.5% higher compared to 2021.

($1 = 0.9463 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing Federico Maccioni)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

