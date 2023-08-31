Fuchs SE (FUPEF) Price Target Increased by 12.70% to 38.38

The average one-year price target for Fuchs SE (OTC:FUPEF) has been revised to 38.38 / share. This is an increase of 12.70% from the prior estimate of 34.05 dated March 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.93 to a high of 45.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from the latest reported closing price of 0.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuchs SE. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUPEF is 0.26%, a decrease of 8.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 2,653K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 761K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 774K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUPEF by 0.52% over the last quarter.

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 310K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUPEF by 1.10% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 275K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 261K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 539K shares, representing a decrease of 106.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUPEF by 60.75% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 123K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUPEF by 1.82% over the last quarter.

