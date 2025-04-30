FUCHS Q1 Profit Flat; Confirms 2025 Outlook

(RTTNews) - FUCHS reported that its first-quarter earnings after tax remained at the previous year's level of 77 million euros. Earnings per ordinary share and per preference share each increased by 2% to 0.59 euros. EBIT improved by 1% to 108 million euros.

In the first three months of 2025, sales revenues were 924 million euros, which were 5% above the prior-year period due to positive business development and the contribution of acquisitions.

FUCHS confirmed existing forecast for the full year 2025 with an EBIT of around 460 million euros. FUCHS continues to focus on profitable growth and the further implementation of FUCHS 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

