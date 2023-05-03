News & Insights

Markets

Fuchs Petrolub To Become Fuchs

May 03, 2023 — 11:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Fuchs Petrolub (FUPEF.PK), a German maker of lubricants, said that it will be operating under the name of Fuchs SE in future. The resolution to change the name was passed at the Annual General Meeting on Wednesday.

The renaming to FUCHS SE is expected to take place on July 3, 2023.

The FUCHS product portfolio comprises more than 10,000 products in almost all industry segments, including novel functional fluids such as thermofluids, which regulate the temperature in the drive of electric cars or are also used in large data centers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.