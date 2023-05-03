Fuchs Petrolub To Become Fuchs

(RTTNews) - Fuchs Petrolub (FUPEF.PK), a German maker of lubricants, said that it will be operating under the name of Fuchs SE in future. The resolution to change the name was passed at the Annual General Meeting on Wednesday.

The renaming to FUCHS SE is expected to take place on July 3, 2023.

The FUCHS product portfolio comprises more than 10,000 products in almost all industry segments, including novel functional fluids such as thermofluids, which regulate the temperature in the drive of electric cars or are also used in large data centers.

