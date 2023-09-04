News & Insights

Fuchs Petrolub Takes Over Joint Venture In Chile

September 04, 2023 — 05:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Fuchs Petrolub SE (FUPEF.PK), a German maker of lubricants and related specialty products, Monday announced that it has fully taken over joint venture Fuchs Lubricants SpA in Chile.

On September 1, the joint venture seamlessly transitioned into Fuchs Group's wholly owned subsidiary.

Fuchs Lubricants was founded in 2018 following Fuchs' acquisition of the lubricants business of Comercial Pacific Ltda. in Chile and integrated it into the newly founded company. In the JV, FUCHS held 65 percent of the shares at that time and Comercial Pacific the remaining 35 percent.

Yasser Majluf, Managing Director of FUCHS Lubricants SpA in Chile, said, "The Chilean lubricant market offers significant potential for FUCHS. We see a strong trend towards high performance lubricants. With our growing local FUCHS team in Chile, we are happy to support our expanding customer base in segments like mining, food, wind power and automotive."

