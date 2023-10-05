FUCHS PETROLUB SE (FWB:FPE) Price Target Increased by 6.40% to 37.89

The average one-year price target for FUCHS PETROLUB SE (FWB:FPE) has been revised to 37.89 / share. This is an increase of 6.40% from the prior estimate of 35.61 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.60 to a high of 44.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.66% from the latest reported closing price of 29.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in FUCHS PETROLUB SE. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPE is 0.26%, a decrease of 9.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.17% to 3,198K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 691K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 761K shares, representing a decrease of 10.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPE by 3.35% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 606K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,349K shares, representing a decrease of 122.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPE by 64.18% over the last quarter.

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 307K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPE by 3.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 275K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,076K shares, representing a decrease of 290.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPE by 79.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 261K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 539K shares, representing a decrease of 106.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPE by 60.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.