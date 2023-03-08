Fuchs Petrolub FY22 Profit Rises, Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY23

(RTTNews) - Fuchs Petrolub AG (FUPEF.PK), a German maker of lubricants and related products, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2022 earnings after tax grew 2 percent to 260 million euros from last year's 254 million euros.

Earnings per share went up 3 percent to 1.87 euros from 1.82 euros last year.

Fuchs achieved an EBIT of 365 million euros in the very challenging year 2022, 1 percent above the prior year's 363 million euros.

EBIT before income from companies was 356 million euros, up 1 percent.

Sales revenues increased 19 percent to 3.41 billion euros from prior year's 2.87 billion euros, driven in particular by prices.

Further, for 2022, Fuchs proposes to the Annual General Meeting a dividend increase by 4 percent to 1.07 euros per preference share and 1.06 euros per ordinary share.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, Fuchs is planning sales revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range and thus sales revenues of around 3.6 billion euros.

In terms of earnings, the company projects EBIT of around 390 million euros. This will be achieved by continued rigorous cost management with a firm limitation on new hires.

